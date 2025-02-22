Linus Ullmark News: Starting Saturday

Ullmark (illness) will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Ullmark was forced to miss Sweden's last game Monday, when he came down with the flu. He has lost his last two regular-season games after missing 19 contests with a back injury, allowing seven goals on 84 shots. Ullmark is 12-9-2 with three shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. The Canadiens are generating 2.88 goals per game, tied for 16th in the NHL in 2024-25.