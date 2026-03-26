Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Ullmark will tend the home twine versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark has won four of his last five starts. He is 23-10-7 with a 2.75 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 41 outings in 2025-26. The Penguins are seventh in league scoring, generating 3.39 goals per game.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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