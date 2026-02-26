Linus Ullmark News: Starting Thursday's game
Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating that he'll start at home against the Red Wings.
Ullmark sat out Ottawa's final game before the Olympic break due to flu-like symptoms, but he's back to full health following the three-week layoff. Over his last two appearances, he's gone 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .930 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 323 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break25 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3126 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2829 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More