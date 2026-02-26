Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Starting Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating that he'll start at home against the Red Wings.

Ullmark sat out Ottawa's final game before the Olympic break due to flu-like symptoms, but he's back to full health following the three-week layoff. Over his last two appearances, he's gone 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
