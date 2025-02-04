Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Ullmark will guard the road goal versus the Lightning on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark will make his long-awaited return to the crease after missing 18 games. He suited up Monday in Nashville as the backup to Anton Forsberg for the Senators' 5-2 win over the Predators. Ullmark is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 23 appearances this season and will get a tough matchup right away against a Lightning team that has averaged 3.45 goals per game, third-best in the NHL.

