Linus Ullmark News: Starting versus St. Louis

Ullmark will tend twine in Tuesday's home matchup against the Blues, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark will make his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season -- he's posted a 1-2-0 record, .885 save percentage and 3.35 GAA. The Swedish netminder will look to get back on track after allowing nine goals combined over his last two starts, both of which were losses. Ullmark's opponent, the Blues, are averaging 2.89 goals through nine outings.