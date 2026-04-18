Linus Ullmark News: Strong performance in Game 1 loss

Ullmark made 27 saves in Saturday's 2-0 loss against the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

The first goal came on a relatively slow-moving shot that appeared to have been redirected in front of the net, allowing the puck to slip under Ullmark's left pad. The second goal came after the netminder froze on a save. The puck rolled off his shoulder and went in the net after it dropped behind Ullmark, and Taylor Hall poked it over the line. Ullmark is off to a strong start this postseason, but he will need his teammates to find twine.