Linus Ullmark News: Strong showing Thursday

Ullmark stopped 19 of 20 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Ullmark has come out on top in two of his last three starts, going 2-0-1 with a 2.27 GAA and a .925 save percentage in the process. That's a clear step in the right direction compared to the numbers he was posting, as he endured a four-game losing streak in mid-November, going 0-3-1 with a 4.27 GAA and a woeful .835 save percentage between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23.