Linus Ullmark News: Takes overtime loss

Ullmark stopped 32 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Ullmark wasn't able to contain a strong offense, squandering three separate leads before Evan Bouchard's goal in overtime decided the contest. The 32-year-old Ullmark hadn't allowed more than two goals in any of his previous four outings since he returned from a personal absence. He's now 17-8-7 with a 2.86 GAA and an .884 save percentage on the season. The remainder of the Senators' road trip is far less intimidating, and it continues Thursday in Calgary.