Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Tamed by Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Ullmark stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

The Senators' offense couldn't solve Jesper Wallstedt until late in the third period, giving Ullmark no margin for error. Ullmark is stumbling at a bad time for Ottawa as his team fights to hang onto a wild-card spot -- over his last four outings, he's gone 1-2-1 while coughing up 13 goals on only 101 shots (.871 save percentage).

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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