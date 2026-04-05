Linus Ullmark News: Tamed by Wild
Ullmark stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.
The Senators' offense couldn't solve Jesper Wallstedt until late in the third period, giving Ullmark no margin for error. Ullmark is stumbling at a bad time for Ottawa as his team fights to hang onto a wild-card spot -- over his last four outings, he's gone 1-2-1 while coughing up 13 goals on only 101 shots (.871 save percentage).
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