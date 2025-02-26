Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine against Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Ullmark is starting Wednesday' home game against the Jets, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has struggled in recent outings, going 0-3-0 with a 4.88 GAA and .879 save percentage over his last three starts. He'll have a chance to right the ship after he allowed five goals on 15 shots during Saturday's home loss to the Canadiens, but he could have trouble bouncing back against the Jets, who rank third in the NHL with 3.57 goals per game.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
