Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Friday

Ullmark will defend the road crease in Carolina on Friday, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Ullmark has been sensational of late as he has won his last three games, giving up only three goals on 89 shots (.966 save percentage). Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 8-7-2 with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Ullmark will have a tough matchup as the Hurricanes are third in scoring, averaging 3.71 goals per game in 2024-25.