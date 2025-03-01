Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Ullmark will be between the home pipes versus San Jose on Saturday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Ullmark was strong Wednesday, stopping 35 of 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg as he had no chance on any of the goals that beat him. The 31-year-old netminder will try to halt a four-game losing streak against the Sharks, who are averaging only 2.57 goals per game, 30th in the NHL. Ullmark is 12-11-2 with three shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 27 appearances this season.

