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Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Ullmark will protect the home net against Anaheim on Saturday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Ullmark is coming off a 20-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal. He has a 19-9-7 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 36 appearances. Anaheim sits 13th in the league with 3.25 goals per game this season.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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