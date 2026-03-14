Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Saturday
Ullmark will protect the home net against Anaheim on Saturday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.
Ullmark is coming off a 20-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal. He has a 19-9-7 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 36 appearances. Anaheim sits 13th in the league with 3.25 goals per game this season.
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