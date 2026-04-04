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Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 12:38pm

Ullmark will be between the home pipes versus Minnesota on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

After giving up five goals on 16 shots in the first period before being pulled in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Florida, Ullmark rebounded nicely in Thursday's 4-1 win over Buffalo while stopping 21 of 22 shots. He is 24-11-8 with a 2.81 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 44 appearances this season. Minnesota is 11th in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2025-26.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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