Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Saturday
Ullmark will guard the road crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.
Ullmark has won his last three starts, turning aside 75 of 81 shots in victories over Carolina, Tampa Bay and Florida. The 32-year-old netminder is 27-12-8 with a 2.78 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 48 contests in 2025-26. The Islanders have found the back of the net 227 times this season, 24th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week6 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3111 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins13 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 2319 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More