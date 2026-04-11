Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ullmark will guard the road crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Ullmark has won his last three starts, turning aside 75 of 81 shots in victories over Carolina, Tampa Bay and Florida. The 32-year-old netminder is 27-12-8 with a 2.78 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 48 contests in 2025-26. The Islanders have found the back of the net 227 times this season, 24th in the NHL.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Corey Abbott
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago