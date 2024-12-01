Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Ullmark will guard the road crease Sunday against the Ducks, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Ullmark will make his 15th appearance of the season Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back for Ottawa. The Swedish netminder snapped a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 win over the Sharks in his last start after losing his prior four outings. The Ducks rank 27th in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game through 22 contests.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now