Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Sunday

Ullmark will guard the road crease Sunday against the Ducks, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Ullmark will make his 15th appearance of the season Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back for Ottawa. The Swedish netminder snapped a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 win over the Sharks in his last start after losing his prior four outings. The Ducks rank 27th in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game through 22 contests.