Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Thursday
Ullmark will be between the pipes in Calgary on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Ullmark has been sensational over the last six appearances, going a perfect 6-0-0 while allowing only five goals on 178 shots (.972 save percentage). The white-hot streak has given the 31-year-old an 11-7-2 mark with a career-high three shutouts, a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season. Ullmark will face the Flames, who are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.63 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now