Linus Ullmark News: Third win in last four starts
Ullmark made 12 saves in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.
The ice was heavily tilted toward Joseph Woll, who saw 43 shots to Ullmark's 14. He has won three of his last four starts, and he's 6-2-2 in 10 starts since the Olympic break. Ullmark has allowed two or fewer goals in six of those 10 starts. And he has the team within three points of Detroit for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1110 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 912 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 714 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More