Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Throws down 14th career shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 1:20pm

Ullmark made 23 saves in a 2-0 win over Anaheim on Saturday.

It was Ullmark's first shutout of the season and 14th of his career. Since the break, he has gone 4-1-2 with 17 goals allowed (.898 save percentage). The Sens are pushing for a playoff spot, and Ullmark will be instrumental in that push. This warming trend has arrived at the right time.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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