Linus Ullmark News: Throws down 14th career shutout
Ullmark made 23 saves in a 2-0 win over Anaheim on Saturday.
It was Ullmark's first shutout of the season and 14th of his career. Since the break, he has gone 4-1-2 with 17 goals allowed (.898 save percentage). The Sens are pushing for a playoff spot, and Ullmark will be instrumental in that push. This warming trend has arrived at the right time.
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