Linus Ullmark News: Weathers storm for win

Ullmark stopped 28 shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Ottawa was staring at a 5-3 deficit heading into the third period, but Ullmark shut the door completely in the final frame as his team's offense took control. It was the netminder's fourth straight win to close out the regular season, a stretch in which he posted a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage, and Ullmark looks ready for the postseason -- which begins Sunday for the Senators in Toronto.