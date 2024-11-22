Linus Ullmark News: Winless streak at three

Ullmark stopped 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas scored a goal in each period, but the Ottawa offense didn't wake up until the third and the team's late rally fell short. Ullmark has lost three straight starts and has gone 2-3-1 so far in November with a shaky 3.31 GAA and .874 save percentage, as the Senators' defensive system has predictably been a lot leakier than what the veteran netminder was used to with the Bruins.