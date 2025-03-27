Linus Ullmark News: Wins despite swarm of penalty kills

Ullmark made 31 saves in a 4-3 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Ullmark was the difference maker Thursday. He killed off five minor penalties and a fighting major in the first period alone, and he allowed just a single power-play goal in the third. Ullmark also held off a Red Wing three-goal wave in the final frame to earn the victory. He's won two straight games, and since the start of March, Ullmark is 8-2-1 in 11 starts. The Sens have a hold on the first wild card, and he's a big reason why the team has been a recent success.