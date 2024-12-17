Linus Ullmark News: Wins sixth straight start

Ullmark posted a 30-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

This was Ullmark's sixth straight win, and two of those victories have been shutouts. He has allowed just five goals on 178 shots during the streak, making him the hottest goalie in the NHL right now. Ullmark is 11-7-2 with a career-high three shutouts, a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Senators' road trip continues Thursday in Calgary, which would be a favorable matchup if Ullmark gets the nod again.