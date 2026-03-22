Lleyton Roed News: Collects three points

Roed scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Sunday.

Roed is in a groove with three goals and nine assists over his last 12 outings. For the season, he's up to 31 points over 53 appearances, a little better than last year when he had 26 points in 56 regular-season contests. Roed doesn't look to be in line for a call-up any time soon.