Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Cooley (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Cooley has already been ruled out indefinitely, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him placed on IR. The club will use the extra roster spot to activate Dylan Guenther (lower body) ahead of Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia. The 20-year-old Cooley needs just two more points to surpass the personal best mark he set as a rookie during the 2023-24 campaign.

Logan Cooley
Utah Hockey Club
