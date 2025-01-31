Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley Injury: Out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 9:45am

Cooley (lower body) was injured against Pittsburgh on Thursday and will be out of action indefinitely.

Cooley will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break that ends Feb. 22. The 20-year-old sophomore has 15 goals and 28 assists, including seven goals and nine helpers on the power play. It's another big blow to Utah, who are already missing Dylan Guenther with a lower-body injury.

Logan Cooley
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now