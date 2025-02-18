Logan Cooley Injury: Practices in non-contact jersey

Cooley (lower body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News reports.

Cooley was initially out indefinitely, but head coach Andre Tourigny indicated the center is now day-to-day. That bodes well for Cooley returning to a top-six role within the next week or two. He has 43 points through 50 contests, putting him one point shy of matching his rookie-year total.