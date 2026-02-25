Logan Cooley News: Activated Wednesday
Cooley (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, per the NHL media site.
Cooley is set to take on a second-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit. The center has been on the shelf since Dec. 5 against the Canucks due to his lower-body injury, a stretch of 28 games on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, Cooley was stuck in a four-game pointless streak, but he could still challenge for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds now that his injury woes are behind him.
