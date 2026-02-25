Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Activated Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Cooley (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, per the NHL media site.

Cooley is set to take on a second-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit. The center has been on the shelf since Dec. 5 against the Canucks due to his lower-body injury, a stretch of 28 games on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, Cooley was stuck in a four-game pointless streak, but he could still challenge for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds now that his injury woes are behind him.

Logan Cooley
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
