Logan Cooley News: Dishes pair of assists

Cooley notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Cooley helped out on second-period tallies by Vladislav Kolyachonok and Dylan Guenther, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. Over the last 10 games, Cooley has four goals and eight assists, with four multi-point efforts and just two zero-point outings in that span. The second-year center is up to seven goals, 17 helpers, 58 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-11 rating over 29 contests in 2024-25, serving in a second-line role to great success.