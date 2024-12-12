Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Cooley notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Cooley helped out on second-period tallies by Vladislav Kolyachonok and Dylan Guenther, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. Over the last 10 games, Cooley has four goals and eight assists, with four multi-point efforts and just two zero-point outings in that span. The second-year center is up to seven goals, 17 helpers, 58 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-11 rating over 29 contests in 2024-25, serving in a second-line role to great success.

Logan Cooley
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now