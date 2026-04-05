Logan Cooley News: Dishes pair of helpers in win

Cooley notched two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Cooley has racked up five goals and three assists over his last four games. The 21-year-old center is looking comfortable on the second line and first power-play unit, and he could give fantasy managers a boost late in the season. He's up to 38 points, 92 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating over 48 appearances this season.