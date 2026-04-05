Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Dishes pair of helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Cooley notched two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Cooley has racked up five goals and three assists over his last four games. The 21-year-old center is looking comfortable on the second line and first power-play unit, and he could give fantasy managers a boost late in the season. He's up to 38 points, 92 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating over 48 appearances this season.

Logan Cooley
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago