Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Draws assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Cooley logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Cooley missed 28 games due to a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old center will resume a top-six role and should have significant upside in fantasy for the rest of the campaign if he can stay healthy. He's at 24 points, 60 shots on net, 34 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 30 appearances this season.

Logan Cooley
Utah Mammoth
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More
