Logan Cooley News: Earns 100th career point

Cooley logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Cooley has five goals and four assists over his last nine contests. He's playing on the top line and finding a lot of success in that role, which could be his for a considerable amount of Utah's near-term future. Cooley is at 100 points in his career, achieving the milestone in his 150th appearance since being selected third overall in 2022. He's improved on his rookie-year numbers (44 points in 82 games in 2023-24) by recording 22 goals, 34 assists, 143 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-1 rating over 68 appearances in 2024-25.