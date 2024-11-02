Logan Cooley News: Earns one of each Saturday

Cooley scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Cooley opened the scoring at 11:52 of the first period and set up an Ian Cole tally in the second. Over the last three games, Cooley has filled a top-line role, earning three points and a plus-3 rating in that span. The center is up to two goals, eight assists, 23 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 outings overall. Cooley will have more upside as long as he's playing alongside Clayton Keller, but he should be good for Utah anywhere in the top six.