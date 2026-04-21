Logan Cooley News: Nets game-winner Tuesday
Cooley scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Cooley has scored in both games of the series so far, and his tally Tuesday was the game-winner. That will send the series to Utah tied at one game apiece. Cooley is featuring on the second line and first power-play unit, so he's in a good position to be a consistent scoring threat for the Mammoth. The 21-year-old has nine goals and six helpers over his last 12 outings dating back to March 26.
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