Logan Cooley News: Nets goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Cooley scored a goal and took two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Cooley went pointless in his previous two appearances, but he made his presence felt in this win by notching the final goal of the contest at the 12:54 mark of the third period. Cooley has been playing well in recent games and has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last eight appearances for Utah, notching eight points (five goals, three assists), 19 shots and 12 hits over that span.

