Logan Cooley News: Nets lone goal in loss

Cooley scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Cooley had mixed results in this contest, but he was able to spoil Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid with a third-period tally. The 20-year-old Cooley has scored three times over his last five games. He's up to 11 goals, 35 points (13 on the power play), 80 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 40 appearances. Cooley is producing offense at a level that plays in virtually all fantasy formats, and his non-scoring production is decent as well.