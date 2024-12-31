Logan Cooley News: Opens scoring in loss

Cooley scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Cooley continued his hot December with the opening goal in this contest. He has racked up three goals, nine helpers, 20 shots on net and seven power-play points over his last 12 contests. The 20-year-old center is up to nine goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 70 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-8 rating over 36 appearances. There's been no sophomore slump for Cooley, but he's still flying a little bit under the radar in fantasy, so go check the waiver wire.