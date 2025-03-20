Fantasy Hockey
Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Cooley scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Cooley has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. It looks like the 20-year-old is back on track after opening March with six scoreless outings, which briefly caused him to be demoted to the second line. For the season, Cooley is at 19 goals, 50 points, 129 shots on net, 52 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 62 appearances.

Logan Cooley
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
