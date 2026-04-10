Logan Cooley News: Picks up pair of helpers
Cooley posted two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Cooley's point streak is up to six games (six goals, five assists). He helped out on Kailer Yamamoto's first-period tally as well as a Nick Schmaltz power-play goal in the middle frame. Cooley's surge has him up to 41 points, 96 shots on net, 51 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 50 appearances this season.
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