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Logan Cooley News: Picks up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Cooley posted two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Cooley's point streak is up to six games (six goals, five assists). He helped out on Kailer Yamamoto's first-period tally as well as a Nick Schmaltz power-play goal in the middle frame. Cooley's surge has him up to 41 points, 96 shots on net, 51 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 50 appearances this season.

Logan Cooley
Utah Mammoth
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