Logan Cooley News: Point streak at four games

Cooley scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Cooley has two goals and four assists during his current four-game point streak. The 20-year-old center gave Utah a 2-0 lead in the first period with his tally Friday. He's up to five goals, 13 assists, 47 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating over 23 appearances this season. Cooley continues to see second-line minutes and has a spot on the first power-play unit, so he's worth considering in all fantasy formats.