Logan Cooley News: Pots goal in Game 1 loss
Cooley scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Cooley is getting his first taste of playoff action in his third NHL campaign, and the Mammoth have him slotted in on the second line. He produced 24 goals, 19 assists, 102 shots on net, 54 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 54 regular-season outings. Cooley has a bit of an edge to his game, so he won't get bullied on the ice as the Mammoth try to pull off a first-round upset.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet5 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 713 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 416 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More