Logan Cooley News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Cooley scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Cooley has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak, with three of those points coming on the power play. The 20-year-old center played at a point-per-game pace in December (three goals, 10 assists in 13 contests) and looks set to stay hot in January. The Pennsylvania native is at 10 goals, 34 points, 74 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 38 outings this season.