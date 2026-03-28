Logan Cooley News: Reaches 20-goal mark
Cooley scored twice on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Cooley's pair of goals came late in the first period. The latter tally was on the power play and stood as the game-winner, his career-best third GWG of the season. Cooley has reached the 20-goal mark in all three years of his career so far, though it took him just 46 contests in 2025-26. He's added 13 helpers, seven power-play points, 88 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-4 rating. This was his fifth multi-goal effort of the campaign.
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