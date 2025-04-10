Logan Cooley News: Records assist

Cooley produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Cooley has two goals and three helpers over his last six outings. The 20-year-old center has gotten a look on the top line late in the season, and he's doing well. There's been no sophomore slump for him -- Cooley is at 23 goals, 36 helpers, 153 shots on net, 58 hits, 31 blocked shots, 44 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 72 appearances in 2024-25, improving in all scoring areas in his second campaign.