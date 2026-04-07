Logan Cooley News: Riding five-game point streak

Cooley scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Cooley's point streak is up to five games (six goals, three assists) after his second-period tally Tuesday. The 21-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 39 points, 95 shots on net, 51 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 49 appearances. While a lengthy lower-body injury cost him 28 games earlier in the season, Cooley has been strong when in the lineup, mainly in a second-line role with power-play time.