Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Scores twice, including game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Cooley scored two goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets. He also recorded five shots on goal, one hit, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.

Cooley gave Utah a 4-2 lead early in the third period, but after the Blue Jackets stormed back to even things up, Cooley came through to pot the winner in overtime. Cooley has cracked the scoresheet in four of Utah's six games since the break, tallying five points (three goals, two helpers), a plus-3 rating, 11 shots, four hits and five blocked shots in that span.

Logan Cooley
Utah Mammoth
