Logan Cooley News: Scores twice, including game-winner
Cooley scored two goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets. He also recorded five shots on goal, one hit, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.
Cooley gave Utah a 4-2 lead early in the third period, but after the Blue Jackets stormed back to even things up, Cooley came through to pot the winner in overtime. Cooley has cracked the scoresheet in four of Utah's six games since the break, tallying five points (three goals, two helpers), a plus-3 rating, 11 shots, four hits and five blocked shots in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 279 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!14 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More