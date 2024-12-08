Logan Cooley News: Strikes on power play

Cooley scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Cooley's goal at 15:30 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The center has four goals and six assists over his last eight contests, with four of those points coming on the power play. The 20-year-old is having an excellent sophomore campaign, racking up seven goals, 22 points (five on the power play), 57 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 27 appearances.