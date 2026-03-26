Logan Cooley News: Strikes on power play in loss
Cooley scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.
Cooley stretched the Mammoth's lead to 3-1 late in the first period. The 21-year-old center had been limited to two assists and 12 shots on net over his previous nine outings. For the season, he has 18 goals, 31 points, 85 shots on net, 47 hits, 21 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 45 appearances. A 28-game absence due to a lower-body injury ruined his chances of matching his 65-point effort from last year, but Cooley's overall production is also a bit lower, particularly in the playmaking department.
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