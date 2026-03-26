Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Cooley scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Cooley stretched the Mammoth's lead to 3-1 late in the first period. The 21-year-old center had been limited to two assists and 12 shots on net over his previous nine outings. For the season, he has 18 goals, 31 points, 85 shots on net, 47 hits, 21 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 45 appearances. A 28-game absence due to a lower-body injury ruined his chances of matching his 65-point effort from last year, but Cooley's overall production is also a bit lower, particularly in the playmaking department.

Logan Cooley
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Cooley See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago