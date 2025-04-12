Logan Cooley News: Three-point performance Saturday

Cooley scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Cooley has two goals and four helpers over his last three contests. He factored in on three straight goals during the second period. The 20-year-old center is up to 24 goals, 62 points (20 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 59 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 73 appearances. Cooley has played on the first line for a few weeks and may be making that his long-term home in Utah's lineup.