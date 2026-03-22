Logan Mailloux News: Earns pair of helpers
Mailloux notched two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Mailloux helped out on Pavel Buchnevich's second-period tally, the eventual game-winner, and he also had a hand in Jordan Kyrou's power-play empty-netter. That second assist was the first career power-play point for Mailloux, who is growing into a more significant role late in the season. He's earned eight points over 54 contests this season, but five of them have come over his last 10 games. He's added 59 shots on net, 71 hits, 41 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-19 rating on the year.
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